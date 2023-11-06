RU RU NG NG
Guardiola named his team's best player

Guardiola named his team's best player

Football news Yesterday, 06:19
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert Kenley Ward
Pep Guardiola, head coach of Manchester City, explained the reasons for limiting the playing practice of 27-year-old midfielder Kalvin Phillips.

He noted that Phillips is an outstanding player in many aspects of the game. Why doesn't he play? This is due to the fact that Rodri is a key player in the team. Phillips never expressed dissatisfaction with his position, and always approached training flawlessly. Guardiola has admitted that he would like to give him more playing time, as quoted by renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano on the social network X (formerly Twitter).

It is noteworthy that at the end of October information appeared about Phillips’ possible departure from Manchester City in the winter transfer window. The English midfielder wants regular match practice. This season, Kalvin played only four matches in the English Premier League and was not effective.

