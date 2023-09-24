RU RU NG NG
Guardiola angry at Rodri for sending off against Nottingham Forest

Football news Today, 03:47
Pep Guardiola stated that Rodri has apologized to his teammates after receiving a red card in the match against Nottingham Forest. Guardiola expressed his frustration with Rodri for leaving Manchester City with 10 players on the field.

"City" was leading 2-0, but less than a minute into the second half, Rodri got into a dispute with Morgan Gibbs-White. The Spanish midfielder put his hands around the Forest forward's neck and was subsequently sent off, leaving his team with one player short for most of the second half.

When asked if he was upset with Rodri, Guardiola responded:

"Yes. I don't like playing with ten players on the field because of our mistakes. I told them at halftime, 'Be careful, guys. The game was comfortable for us. Relax, control your emotions.' Unfortunately, Rodri didn't do that.

I hope Rodri learns from this. The game was perfect for the first 35 minutes, and then it turned into a bit of chaos. It's not our responsibility, that's for sure. But Rodri should have controlled himself and his emotions. Because I can get a yellow card, but Rodri can't, as I'm not playing."

“Rodri is an incredible player. Kyle Walker did it in the past. It's emotions, they do it. The trick is to control yourself. I can't control myself, but I'm not playing.”

Rodri will be suspended for three matches due to the red card, which means he won't be able to participate in the match against Arsenal on October 8th.

Manchester City has the option to appeal this decision, and Guardiola mentioned that he will discuss this possibility with the club. "I don't know, that's a question for the club," the coach stated. "I think Rodri needs to learn. I'm not saying it wasn't a red card."

As a reminder, yesterday, Manchester City won their home match against Nottingham Forest (2-0), and the team is currently undefeated in the current season, allowing them to top the league table.

