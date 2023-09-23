Manchester City defeated Nottingham, playing the second half in the minority

Today the match of the sixth round of the English Premier League took place, in which Manchester City hosted Nottingham Forest. The meeting ended with a score of 2:0 in favor of the hosts. For Pep Guardiola's team, this victory was the sixth in a row in the Premier League this season.

The match itself at the Etihad Stadium started quite predictably. Already in the 7th minute Manchester took the lead. It was Kyle Walker, after Rodri's pass, who threw the ball to the onrushing Foden, who beat the visiting goalkeeper with a touch shot. 7 minutes later City doubled their lead. After a beautiful combination on the right flank, Matheus Nunez sent a cross into the penalty area, which was headed home by Haaland. For the Norwegian this is already the 8th goal in the Premier League.

At the very beginning of the second half of the match, the referee showed a red card to Rodri for unsportsmanlike behavior. After that, the hosts gave the initiative to Nottingham, and the score on the scoreboard never changed.

Manchester City - Nottingham Forest 2-0

Goals: Foden 7, Holand 14.

Crystal Palace - Fulham 0-0

Luton Town - Wolverhampton 1-1

Goals: Carlton Morris 65 - Pedro Neto 50

Thanks to this victory, Manchester City continues to lead, while Nottingham remains in the middle of the table.