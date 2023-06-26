Griezmann was invited to Ronaldo's club
Football news Today, 04:51
Photo: Atlético twitter
Atletico forward Antoine Griezmann is not going to leave the Spanish club for a move to the Middle East.
As Fabrizio Romano writes, the French player is happy with his position at the club from Madrid.
Earlier there were rumors that Griezmann's agents started negotiations with representatives of Al-Nasr, for which Cristiano Ronaldo plays.
In the 2022/2023 season, Antoine Griezmann played 38 matches for the Mariners in La Liga, scoring 15 goals and making 16 assists.
