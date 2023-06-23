Gremio confirmed information about Suarez's health problems

President of Brazilian club Gremio Alberto Guerra confirmed the information that the team's Uruguayan striker Luis Suarez has health problems.

As you know, the star player may end his career in the near future.

According to Guerra, Suarez at this stage has reached the limit of his capabilities. To continue his career, he needs special injections and treatments every day to deal with the pain.

Suarez has played 25 games for Gremio this season, scoring 11 goals and giving 8 assists.