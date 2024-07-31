Grealish could leave Man City. He has attracted the attention of a big-name coach

Winger Jack Grealish is not having a good time at Manchester City despite the €118m paid for him. But one coach whose team will play in the Champions League is not looking at that.

Grealish moved to the Manchester City camp from Aston Villa in August 2021 and it is teamTALK who are reportedly interested in renting the winger.

It is believed that the loan would be for a season and would include a commitment to buy the 28-year-old winger. Unai Emery himself is willing to offer Grealish a great springboard for a return to the England national team.

But it remains to be seen how the winger will fit into the squad, given that he himself is not exactly a versatile player and the Villans have already signed three new wingers in the summer transfer window.

For now, Grealish has a chance to fight for a place in Manchester City's squad, as he did quite well in the pre-season match against Barcelona.