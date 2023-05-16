Granit Xhaka will transfer from Arsenal to a Bundesliga club.

Midfielder Granit Xhaka from London-based club Arsenal and the Swiss national team will transfer to Bayer Leverkusen during the summer transfer window, according to journalist Fabrizio Romano on Twitter.

According to the source, the German club will pay around €15 million for the player. Furthermore, the midfielder has almost agreed to a contract with Bayer Leverkusen until the summer of 2027.

In the current season, the 30-year-old Xhaka has played 45 matches for Arsenal in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing seven assists. His contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2024.