Good news for Real: Ferland Mendy returns to training

The Frenchman has recovered

Details: After more than five months on the sidelines, Ferland Mendy is back training with Real Madrid. The French defender suffered a thigh injury in the Copa del Rey final against Barcelona, a match the Blancos lost 2-3 in extra time. Since then, Mendy has spent just 11 minutes on the pitch and underwent surgery.

Mendy's return is a major boost for Xabi Alonso's staff, as the club has recently faced a defensive personnel crisis. Despite the emergence of a new competitor, Álvaro Carreras, the head coach is not rushing the Frenchman's comeback and plans to gradually reintegrate him into the squad to avoid a recurrence of the injury.

The club's management believes Mendy's recovery will strengthen the left flank of the defense ahead of a crucial stretch in both La Liga and the Champions League.

Reminder: Vinicius could face legal punishment in Brazil