Gonzalo Guedes returns to Benfica

Gonzalo Guedes has moved from Wolverhampton to Benfica on a one-year loan, reports the Lisbon club's official website.

The Portuguese started last season as part of Wolves, but in January 2023 he went on loan to Benfica. Last summer, the player joined the English club in a £27m move from Valencia. Six months later, he returned to his hometown club Benfica.

Gonzalo is a pupil of Lisbon. He played for all of Benfica's youth teams and made his debut for the first team in Portugal Cup 2014-2015. In that season, he played nine matches for the main team.

He established himself in the first team and spent the next two seasons in Lisbon before moving to PSG in 2016. However, winger could not establish himself in the Parisian team and moved to Valencia, where he spent the next five seasons. He moved to England for 27 million pounds.

As part of the Wolves, he played 13 matches, scored one goal and provided one assist. He spent the next six months in Portugal, where he also scored a goal and provided one assist in 12 matches.