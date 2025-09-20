Goal and message to the haters: Felix responds to critics in Saudi Arabia with a gesture

Silenced the haters

In Matchday 3 of the Saudi Pro League, Al-Nassr hosts Al-Riyadh. Already in the 6th minute, the home side opened the scoring thanks to a goal from João Félix, who found the net after a pinpoint cross from another star player, Kingsley Coman. After scoring, the Portuguese forward couldn't contain his emotions and celebrated in a special way.

Details: After his clinical strike against Al-Riyadh, the Portuguese star gestured towards the stands, signaling the haters to keep quiet.

Let us recall, João Félix joined the Saudi powerhouse this summer, transferring from Chelsea for €30 million. Many pundits and fans questioned why the 25-year-old striker would make such a move and began to criticize him. Now, the Portuguese forward has found the perfect way to respond.

Joao Felix gives Al Nassr the early lead 💪 pic.twitter.com/G12mabi5Vk — Roshn Saudi League (@SPL_EN) September 20, 2025

As it stands, Al-Nassr are leading 3-0, with João Félix already boasting a goal and an assist.