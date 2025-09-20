RU RU ES ES FR FR
Casemiro to leave European football? Al-Nassr interested in midfielder

The 33-year-old defensive midfielder is considering options for his next career move
Transfer news Today, 02:43
Álvaro Hernández Dailysports's expert
Casemiro, Manchester United Carl Recine/Getty Images

Brazilian midfielder Casemiro of Manchester United may be set to continue his career in Saudi Arabia.

Details: According to Mundo Deportivo, Manchester United midfielder Casemiro will not extend his contract with the Red Devils, which expires next summer. His former Real Madrid teammate, Portuguese superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, has reportedly convinced him to join Al-Nassr. The forward persuaded Casemiro by highlighting the favorable conditions and high level of competition in the Saudi Pro League.

In the 2025/26 season, Casemiro made four appearances, playing 200 minutes without recording a goal or assist. According to Transfermarkt, the player's market value stands at €10 million.

