Giroud turned down reunion with his Arsenal teammate

What an opportunity it could have been…

After leaving Los Angeles this summer, Olivier Giroud joined Lille. But the French striker also had another offer, one tinged with sentimentality.

Details: The former Arsenal forward admitted that his ex-Gunners teammate Laurent Koscielny tried to persuade him to join Lorient, the club Koscielny currently represents. However, Lille's offer was more compelling thanks to the club's sporting ambitions.