RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Giroud turned down reunion with his Arsenal teammate

Giroud turned down reunion with his Arsenal teammate

What an opportunity it could have been…
Football news Today, 11:55
Liam Garcia Dailysports's expert
Olivier Giroud Getty Images

After leaving Los Angeles this summer, Olivier Giroud joined Lille. But the French striker also had another offer, one tinged with sentimentality.

Details: The former Arsenal forward admitted that his ex-Gunners teammate Laurent Koscielny tried to persuade him to join Lorient, the club Koscielny currently represents. However, Lille's offer was more compelling thanks to the club's sporting ambitions.

Quote: “He was testing the waters. I was honest with him. I said there was a chance I’d finish my adventure with Los Angeles this summer, because it made no sense to stay where I wasn’t enjoying myself.

Then he got involved, describing the ‘little project’ he wanted to pitch to me. Lolo and I are close. But when Lille came in, I told him: ‘Mate, these are two different projects. You’ve just come up to Ligue 1 and will be fighting for survival, while Lille are playing in Europe and at the top of the table.’ He understood,” Giroud said in an interview with Canal+.

Related teams and leagues
Arsenal Arsenal Schedule Arsenal News Arsenal Transfers
Lorient Lorient Schedule Lorient News Lorient Transfers
Related Team News
Curious incident: Jakub Kiwior learned about his Arsenal exit from Fabrizio Romano Football news Yesterday, 15:31 Curious incident: Jakub Kiwior learned about his Arsenal exit from Fabrizio Romano
Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden Football news Yesterday, 12:54 Will there be consequences for Arsenal? Gyökeres summoned to court in Sweden
Victor Gyokeres in front of the Arsenal fans' stand Video 03 sep 2025, 09:27 Awkward. Gyökeres comments on Arsenal fans' chant mentioning his ex-girlfriend
Real Madrid players celebrate after scoring a goal Football news 03 sep 2025, 08:45 Royally: Real Madrid boasts the most expensive squad in the world
Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona Football news 03 sep 2025, 05:19 Nottingham Forest centre-back draws interest from Arsenal and Barcelona
Former PGMOL chief says referee should have reviewed Szoboszlai handball in Arsenal clash Football news 02 sep 2025, 11:15 Former PGMOL chief says referee should have reviewed Szoboszlai handball in Arsenal clash
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores