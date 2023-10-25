Girl of the day. OnlyFans star complains about 'attack' by Manchester United players

RU RU NG NG
25 oct 2023
Star model Sky Bri from the OnlyFans portal told an interesting detail about communicating with football players.

In particular, players of the English club Manchester United recently wrote to her.

"I've been getting so many messages from footballers lately, it's a bit strange... They seem to come out of nowhere, and especially a lot from Manchester United players," Brie told Goal.

At the same time, the girl did not name the names of the Red Devils players who write to her on social networks.

Sky Bri is popular outside of OnlyFans. She has over 2.4 million followers on Instagram.

Things are going very badly for Manchester United at the moment. The team is in eighth place in the English Premier League after nine matches, with 15 points. The leader of the championship is Tottenham, which scored 23 points.

On the evening of October 24, the Red Devils achieved the most difficult victory in the group stage of the Champions League, beating Copenhagen with a score of 1:0. Defender Harry Maguire chalked up the goal.

