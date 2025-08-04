Gio Simeone set to leave Napoli and join Torino in Serie A move

Giovanni Simeone is expected to leave Napoli despite being part of last season’s Serie A title-winning squad. According to multiple Italian outlets, the 30-year-old Argentine striker has reached a personal agreement with Torino, who finished mid-table last season.

Although Simeone still has one year left on his contract with Napoli, his limited playing time under the current regime prompted him to seek a move. A reported conversation with Torino’s head coach Marco Baroni played a key role in convincing the forward. The two clubs are still working out final details, including whether the deal will be a loan or a permanent transfer.

If finalized, this would be Simeone’s sixth club in Italy. He previously played for Genoa (14 goals), Fiorentina (22), Cagliari (18), Hellas Verona (17), and Napoli, where he scored 14 goals in 103 appearances.

The former River Plate and Banfield striker is aiming for more consistent minutes as the 2025–26 season approaches. With Torino looking to bolster their attacking options, Simeone could be a valuable addition in their push for a higher finish in the coming campaign.

