Gianluigi Buffon, 45, may make a radical decision about his future

According to journalist Gianluca Di Marzio, 45-year-old goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon of Parma may be considering ending his football career. As per the source, the player is leaning towards retiring this summer, and it is expected that he will announce his departure from the club in the coming days.

Buffon is a product of Parma and began playing for the Italian club in 1995, staying with them until 2021, when he moved to Juventus. In the summer of 2021, Buffon returned to Parma as a free agent. He has played a total of 265 matches for the club in various competitions and conceded 261 goals. He also completed 98 matches without conceding any goals. In addition to Parma and Juventus, Buffon has also played for Paris Saint-Germain.

Buffon became a ten-time champion of Italy with Juventus and won the Coppa Italia six times (five times with Juventus and once with Parma), as well as the Supercoppa Italiana seven times (six times with Juventus and once with Parma). At PSG, Buffon won the French championship once and the French Super Cup once.

Buffon represented the Italian national team from 1997 to 2018. He played a total of 176 matches for the national team and conceded 146 goals. He was part of the 2006 World Cup-winning team and the runner-up team in the 2012 European Championship.