Getting ready for the match. Ronaldo shares training photo with Portugal national team

Preparing to kick off the 2026 World Cup qualifiers

Cristiano Ronaldo, alongside the Portugal national team, is preparing to kick off the qualification campaign for the 2026 World Cup. The forward shared a training photo of the team on his Instagram page.

Ronaldo posted a picture of himself during a training scrimmage. In the image, the footballer is running with his arms outstretched, clearly celebrating a goal scored.

It's worth noting that Portugal will play their opening away match this evening, September 6. Their opponents are the Armenia national team. Additionally, Portugal's qualifying group includes the national teams of Ireland and Hungary. The Portuguese will play their second match of the current international break away against Hungary.

Let's recall that earlier this summer, in June, the Nations League Final Four took place, with Portugal emerging as champions. This marked their second title in the tournament, making them the all-time leaders in terms of championships. Portugal first celebrated success in the Nations League back in 2019.