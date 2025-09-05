Bad news for Portugal. Dalot leaves the national team camp

Portugal's right-back is forced to return to Manchester due to injury.

Details: The Portuguese national team's press service has announced that Manchester United defender Diogo Dalot will miss the upcoming matches against Armenia and Ireland due to muscle discomfort.

See also: Armenia vs Portugal prediction, H2H and probable line-ups – September 6, 2025

As a result, Dalot was forced to leave the national team camp and return to Manchester. Lazio defender Nuno Tavares has been called up to replace him and will immediately travel to Yerevan for the 2026 World Cup qualifier against Armenia.

Dalot has made 29 appearances for Portugal, finding the net three times.

Reminder: The Armenia vs Portugal match will take place on September 6 at 20:00 Central European Time.