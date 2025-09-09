Getting ready for the game. Haaland posts training photo with Ødegaard for Norway
Norway national team star Erling Haaland is in top form and spirits as he gears up for his next international fixture. The striker shared a fresh snapshot from the national team’s training session on his Instagram page.
Haaland posted a photo featuring himself and Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard at the stadium during a training session ahead of the crucial clash with Moldova.
It’s worth noting that Norway have been delivering impressive performances in their World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The Norwegians have a golden opportunity to secure a place at the World Cup, which would mark their first appearance at a major tournament in many years.
The last time Norway made it to the European Championship was 25 years ago — at Euro 2000. Their previous World Cup appearance dates back even further — to 1998, when they achieved their best-ever result by reaching the Round of 16.
Interestingly, Erling Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, also played at a World Cup — featuring in two matches in 1994.