Dailysports News Football news Getting ready for the game. Haaland posts training photo with Ødegaard for Norway

Battling for a spot at the 2026 World Cup
Football news Today, 04:27
Ileana Sanchez Dailysports's expert
Erling Haaland and Martin Odegaard in a match for the Norwegian national team Photo: https://www.instagram.com/erling / Author unknown

Norway national team star Erling Haaland is in top form and spirits as he gears up for his next international fixture. The striker shared a fresh snapshot from the national team’s training session on his Instagram page.

Haaland posted a photo featuring himself and Arsenal’s Martin Ødegaard at the stadium during a training session ahead of the crucial clash with Moldova.

It’s worth noting that Norway have been delivering impressive performances in their World Cup 2026 qualifiers. The Norwegians have a golden opportunity to secure a place at the World Cup, which would mark their first appearance at a major tournament in many years.

The last time Norway made it to the European Championship was 25 years ago — at Euro 2000. Their previous World Cup appearance dates back even further — to 1998, when they achieved their best-ever result by reaching the Round of 16.

Interestingly, Erling Haaland’s father, Alf-Inge Haaland, also played at a World Cup — featuring in two matches in 1994.

