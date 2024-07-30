Gervonta Davis has found a new opponent after Lomachenko refuses to box

WBA lightweight world champion Gervonta Davis has found his next opponent after Vasyl Lomachenko refused to step into the ring against him.

According to IFL TV, Gervonta will have a unification title fight against WBC lightweight champion Shakur Stevenson.

It is noted that the boxers have already agreed on the fight, which is tentatively scheduled to take place in the US, Las Vegas. The date of the megafight - 23 November 2024.

TANK VS SHAK UNIFICATION SET FOR NOV. 23 ‼️



Gervonta Davis and Shakur Stevenson are set to clash in a unified lightweight world title fight in Las Vegas on Nov. 23 🥊



Who do you think wins? 🤔#TankStevenson | #BoxingNews | #Boxing | #BoxingFans pic.twitter.com/Zm11UQV6Jv — IFL TV (@IFLTV) July 30, 2024

Recall that Gervonta was supposed to have a unification fight with Lomachenko, but the Ukrainian refused to box until the end of this year.

By the way, in June, Davis defeated his compatriot Frank Martin. The challenger started the fight perfectly, but lost momentum even before the middle of the fight. In the eighth round, he was held up against the ropes, which allowed the champion to knock him out.