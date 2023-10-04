German Union fans held a protest against UEFA

In the second round of the group stage of the Champions League in Berlin, the local Union hosted the Portuguese Braga and lost with a score of 2:3. Even before the start of the match, fans of the German team held a protest against UEFA.

In particular, they hung a poster on the central stand that read the following: “UEFA stadium norms: you don’t care about sports, you’re only interested in money.”

This action by Union fans is due to the fact that home matches of the Champions League are held not at their home arena An der Alten Försterei, but at the Olympic Stadium. The thing is that, according to UEFA, Union’s home stadium does not meet the requirements of the regulations.

For the Union club, this is the first experience of participating in the Champions League in history. Last season the team played in the Europa League, where they reached the 1/8 finals and lost to the Belgian Uniu with a score of 3:6.

Based on the results of two rounds of the Champions League, the Berlin club ranks fourth in Group C and does not have a single point to its name.