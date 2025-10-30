Gasperini is not happy! Roma urgently searching for a striker and ready to approach Joshua Zirkzee

Problems with Roma's attacking line continue.

The futures of Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson at Roma remain highly uncertain.

Details: According to Gazzetta dello Sport, Roma head coach Gian Piero Gasperini is deeply dissatisfied with the club’s current forwards, Artem Dovbyk and Evan Ferguson. As a result, he has urged the club’s management to sign Joshua Zirkzee during the upcoming winter transfer window.

It is reported that the Giallorossi are currently looking to bring in Zirkzee on loan, a move that could suit the “Red Devils,” who are not ready to permanently part ways with the 24-year-old striker.

Zirkzee himself recently stated his desire to leave Manchester, citing a lack of playing time. This season, he has featured in just four matches under Amorim, who does not see the Dutchman as a key part of his starting lineup.

Last year, Zirkzee made the switch to Manchester United from Bologna for €44 million. Since then, he has made 53 appearances, scoring 7 goals and providing 3 assists.

His current contract with United runs until 2029, and according to Transfermarkt, his market value is estimated at 28 million euros.

