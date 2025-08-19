Garnacho turned down a move to Bayern Munich. He wants only Chelsea

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The footballer is determined to stay in England.
Football news Today, 13:49
Miguel Solomons
Alejandro Garnacho is no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans and is himself eager to leave the team, but wants to continue his career specifically in England.

Details: According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, Bayern Munich showed interest in the winger, but the Argentine rejected a move to Germany. Garnacho wants to remain in England and is only interested in joining Chelsea. However, there is currently no agreement between the clubs, and a loan deal does not suit the player.

Earlier, we reported that fans clearly do not want to see Garnacho at Manchester United, as a banner featuring the Argentine near Old Trafford stadium caused quite a stir.

Reminder: The Argentine is closely linked with a move to Chelsea, but the clubs have yet to agree on the terms. Garnacho himself has made his demands to Manchester United quite clear.

