Garnacho turned down a move to Bayern Munich. He wants only Chelsea
Alejandro Garnacho is no longer part of Ruben Amorim's plans and is himself eager to leave the team, but wants to continue his career specifically in England.
Details: According to Kaveh Solhekol of Sky Sports, Bayern Munich showed interest in the winger, but the Argentine rejected a move to Germany. Garnacho wants to remain in England and is only interested in joining Chelsea. However, there is currently no agreement between the clubs, and a loan deal does not suit the player.
Earlier, we reported that fans clearly do not want to see Garnacho at Manchester United, as a banner featuring the Argentine near Old Trafford stadium caused quite a stir.
Reminder: The Argentine is closely linked with a move to Chelsea, but the clubs have yet to agree on the terms. Garnacho himself has made his demands to Manchester United quite clear.