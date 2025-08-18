Prediction on game Both teams to score - Yes Odds: 1.81 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

On Wednesday, August 20, in the first leg of the Champions League play-off qualification round, Basel will host Copenhagen. I suggest a bet on goals in this clash.

Key facts and head-to-head history

All 5 of Basel's matches this season have featured over 2 goals.

Copenhagen have lost just 1 out of 9 matches this season.

The last time Basel played in the Champions League group stage was in the 2017/18 season.

These teams have never faced each other before.

Match preview

Basel are 21-time Swiss champions. Last season, the red-and-blues managed to break Young Boys' dominance by winning the Swiss Super League. For Basel, this title was their first since way back in 2017. Since then, the club had been mired in a serious crisis.

This summer, Basel had to make a coaching change. Fabio Celestini unexpectedly left the club, and Ludovic Magnin was brought in—he previously managed Lausanne and Zurich. In the opening rounds of the new Swiss Super League season, Basel have so far collected just 6 points from 4 matches. The red-and-blues defeated Young Boys (4-1) and Grasshoppers (2-1), but lost to Lugano (1-3) and St. Gallen (1-2).

Copenhagen are traditionally the biggest powerhouse in Danish football. The club regularly features in the main stages of European competitions, and can often be seen in the Champions League. Last season, Copenhagen were crowned Danish Superliga champions, claiming the 16th league title in their history.

Unlike Basel, Copenhagen have already overcome two opponents in Champions League qualifying. In the second round, the "Lions" faced Drita from Kosovo, winning 2-0 at home and 1-0 away. After that, Copenhagen met Malmo, drawing 0-0 away before cruising to a 5-0 win at home. In the Danish Superliga, Copenhagen have collected 12 points, putting them at the top of the table.

Probable lineups

Basel: Hitz - Schmid, Vuio, Adjetei, Tsunemoto - Leroy, Metinho, Otele, Shaqiri, Traore - Ajeti

Copenhagen: Kotarski - Lopes, Hatzidiakos, Pereira, Uescas - Silva, Elyounoussi, Lerager, Mattsson, Larsson - Cornelius

Basel vs Copenhagen prediction

Right from the start of the season, Basel have had major defensive issues, but their attack has looked very impressive. I’m backing both teams to find the net in this encounter.