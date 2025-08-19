RU RU ES ES FR FR
Garnacho Fading from Argentina’s World Cup Picture

Football news Yesterday, 23:45
Facundo Trotta Arrieta Dailysports's expert
Alejandro Garnacho is not included in Lionel Scaloni’s latest Argentina squad, per TyC Sports. The 21-year-old winger, already sidelined at Manchester United, is slipping out of contention for the 2026 World Cup. His move to Chelsea is agreed in principle, but the clubs have yet to finalize the transfer.

Garnacho played just 20 minutes in United’s Europa League final loss to Tottenham on May 21. He wasn’t even called up for the season’s final Premier League match against Aston Villa. United finished 15th, their worst league placement in history, and missed out on European competition. Once a key figure in their continental run, Garnacho vanished from Ruben Amorim’s plans.

He made his desire to leave clear. “Either they sell me or I stay here without playing for the next six to 12 months,” he said. Chelsea is his chosen destination, and personal terms are signed. Only the club-to-club deal remains.

For Argentina, opportunities are drying up. He was in the initial pre-selection for matches against Uruguay and Brazil but was cut in favor of players with stronger form. For games against Chile and Colombia, he didn’t make the preliminary list at all. With Messi and Dybala absent, the door seemed open. He didn’t walk through it.

After his Copa América appearance and Di María’s retirement, many expected his breakthrough. Now, that path is uncertain. Inconsistent performances and lack of playing time are taking a toll. The World Cup is approaching. And the margins for error are shrinking.

