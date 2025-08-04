Gallardo Praises River's Win: “We’re on the Right Track”

As reported by La Página Millonaria, Marcelo Gallardo highlighted River Plate’s 3–0 win over San Martín de Tucumán in Santiago del Estero, which secured their spot in the Copa Argentina’s round of 16. Goals from Gonzalo Montiel and Giuliano Galoppo underpinned a performance Gallardo described as both solid and encouraging.

“The opponent plays well in the Primera Nacional [Argentina’s second division] and came to challenge us. The first half was tough but well played. In the second, we weren’t fully focused at first, but we found our rhythm again and showed good things,” Gallardo said. He was satisfied with River’s overall display: “We scored three goals—it could’ve been more. I liked how the team functioned. We’re growing.”

Addressing specific criticisms, Gallardo pushed back against suggestions River struggled in midfield: “I don’t agree that San Martín controlled that area. We lost the ball in transitions, yes, but they didn’t create clear chances. I’ll keep betting on our attacking mindset, while making the necessary defensive adjustments.”

He also praised individual players. Santiago Lencina earned compliments for his potential, Marcos Acuña for his poise, and Kevin Castaño for his technical value. Gallardo defended striker Miguel Borja, who missed several clear chances: “He’s not uncomfortable. He didn’t score, but he was active and contributed to the team. He’s a proven goalscorer going through a dry spell. I still trust him.”

The national cup remains a priority for Gallardo: “I like this competition. Playing elimination games across the country brings us closer to our fans. We’ve never lost here in Santiago del Estero. That matters, and we want to keep it that way.”