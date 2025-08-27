Gallagher shows no desire to return to England

Clubs will have to look for other options.

Amid growing squad issues, Premier League clubs have turned their attention to Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, eyeing a potential homecoming. The midfielder himself has weighed in on the prospect of returning to England.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, both Crystal Palace and Everton have been informed that the player is happy at Atlético and is earning a solid contract there. However, should the Madrid club decide to sell him due to financial fair play requirements, the transfer fee could be around £40 million.

So far, Gallagher has yet to establish himself as a key figure in Atlético's midfield. Although Diego Simeone trusted him with a starting spot in the opening match of the season against Espanyol, Gallagher was subbed off at halftime and played only 20 minutes in the next fixture against Elche.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Crystal Palace is aiming to loan the former Chelsea player, while Atlético is open to letting him go on a permanent deal.