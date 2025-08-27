RU RU ES ES FR FR
Gallagher shows no desire to return to England

Clubs will have to look for other options.
Football news Today, 07:49
Amid growing squad issues, Premier League clubs have turned their attention to Atlético Madrid midfielder Conor Gallagher, eyeing a potential homecoming. The midfielder himself has weighed in on the prospect of returning to England.

Details: According to the Daily Mail, both Crystal Palace and Everton have been informed that the player is happy at Atlético and is earning a solid contract there. However, should the Madrid club decide to sell him due to financial fair play requirements, the transfer fee could be around £40 million.

So far, Gallagher has yet to establish himself as a key figure in Atlético's midfield. Although Diego Simeone trusted him with a starting spot in the opening match of the season against Espanyol, Gallagher was subbed off at halftime and played only 20 minutes in the next fixture against Elche.

Reminder: It was previously reported that Crystal Palace is aiming to loan the former Chelsea player, while Atlético is open to letting him go on a permanent deal.

