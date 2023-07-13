Galatasaray sign former Manchester City defender

RU RU
The press service of Galatasaray from Istanbul has announced the transfer of Spanish defender Angelino from RB Leipzig on their official website.

The Turkish club has secured the player on a loan deal until the summer of 2024. Galatasaray will pay €1.5 million for this arrangement. After a year, they will have the option to buy the 26-year-old player for €6 million. Angelino's annual salary will amount to €2.3 million.

Angelino has been playing for RB Leipzig since January 2020. He joined the German club from Manchester City on a loan deal worth €2 million. In the summer of 2021, RB Leipzig exercised their option to buy the Spanish player. The transfer fee amounted to €18 million. He has played a total of 100 matches for RB Leipzig in all competitions, scoring 12 goals and providing 29 assists. Angelino has also played for New York City, Girona, Mallorca, NAC Breda, PSV, and Hoffenheim. He has represented the Spanish youth national team in two matches.

Galatasaray became the champion of the Turkish Super Lig last season. Thus, the Istanbul club has earned the right to participate in the qualifying rounds of the UEFA Champions League in the 2023/2024 season.

