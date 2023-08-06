Galatasaray may strengthen squad with 2022 World Champions

Стambul's "Galatasaray" is showing interest in the midfielder of Madrid's "Atletico" and the Argentine national team, Rodrigo De Paul, as reported by Marca.

According to the source, the Turkish club wants to loan the player for one year. In the summer of 2024, "Galatasaray" may have a priority option to purchase the Argentine's transfer. The Spaniards may agree to the transfer due to some tensions between the player and his teammates.

The 29-year-old De Paul has been playing for "Atletico" since the summer of 2021. He joined the Spanish club from Italian club "Udinese" for a transfer fee of 35 million euros. He has played a total of 86 matches for the Madrid club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

De Paul has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2018. He has participated in 54 matches for the Argentine national team, scoring two goals and providing eight assists, as well as receiving eight yellow cards. With the Argentine national team, De Paul became a World Cup champion in 2022, won the Copa America in 2021, and also won the Finalissima in 2022.