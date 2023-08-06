RU RU
Main News Galatasaray may strengthen squad with 2022 World Champions

Galatasaray may strengthen squad with 2022 World Champions

Football news Today, 07:42
Galatasaray may strengthen squad with 2022 World Champions Photo: Instagram Rodrigo De Paul / Author unknown

Стambul's "Galatasaray" is showing interest in the midfielder of Madrid's "Atletico" and the Argentine national team, Rodrigo De Paul, as reported by Marca.

According to the source, the Turkish club wants to loan the player for one year. In the summer of 2024, "Galatasaray" may have a priority option to purchase the Argentine's transfer. The Spaniards may agree to the transfer due to some tensions between the player and his teammates.

The 29-year-old De Paul has been playing for "Atletico" since the summer of 2021. He joined the Spanish club from Italian club "Udinese" for a transfer fee of 35 million euros. He has played a total of 86 matches for the Madrid club in all competitions, scoring seven goals and providing 10 assists. The player's contract with the club is valid until the summer of 2026.

De Paul has been playing for the Argentine national team since 2018. He has participated in 54 matches for the Argentine national team, scoring two goals and providing eight assists, as well as receiving eight yellow cards. With the Argentine national team, De Paul became a World Cup champion in 2022, won the Copa America in 2021, and also won the Finalissima in 2022.

Robert Sykes Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert
Related teams and leagues
Atletico Madrid Gaskispor LaLiga Spain Super Lig Turkey
Popular news
Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news Today, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club
Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million Football news Yesterday, 07:55 Manchester United buy Danish striker for €75 million
Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history Football news Yesterday, 06:45 Manchester City have bought the Croatian defender. The transfer became a record in history
"Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news 04 aug 2023, 14:56 "Dynamo" Kyiv won a bright victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine
Chelsea sign France defender Football news 04 aug 2023, 05:44 Chelsea sign France defender
Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification Football news 03 aug 2023, 16:43 Dynamo Kyiv recognized the opponent in the 3rd round of the Conference League qualification
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet On site Linebet On site Parimatch On site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 10:20 Ajax announce signing of Croatian defender Football news Today, 10:19 "Dnepr-1" in the 91st minute pulled out a victory in the match of the championship of Ukraine Football news Today, 09:55 Ukrainian Malinovsky is close to moving to the Turkish top club Football news Today, 09:35 Barcelona may delay Ousmane Dembele's move to PSG Football news Today, 09:18 Arsenal close to buying Spain goalkeeper for €20m Football news Today, 08:55 Ukrainian Anatoly Trubin is close to moving to the Portuguese top club Football news Today, 08:35 Marco Verratti could stay at Paris Saint-Germain Football news Today, 08:20 Chelsea offer €30m for Crystal Palace talent Football news Today, 08:00 Ukrainian Artem Dovbik moved to the La Liga club Football news Today, 07:55 Atalanta reach agreement for Belgian midfielder
Sport Predictions
Football Today Grasshopper vs Basel predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football Today Prediction for Manchester City vs Arsenal 6 August 2023 Football Today Manchester City vs Arsenal predictions and betting tips on August 6, 2023 Football Today Cruzeiro vs Botafogo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Coritiba vs Red Bull Bragantino predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Bahia vs America Mineiro predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football Today Cuiaba vs Flamengo predictions and betting tips on August 7, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 PSV vs Sturm predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 AEK vs Dinamo Zagreb predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023 Football 08 aug 2023 Braga vs TSC Bačka Topola predictions and betting tips on August 8, 2023