Galatasaray fans found themselves in the Manchester United sector at Old Trafford

During the home match between Manchester United and Galatasaray in the Champions League, a substantial number of spectators were observed in the stands, showing their support for the Turkish side. However, it came to attention that approximately 2,000 Galatasaray fans were situated within the area designated for the home team.

An investigation conducted by Manchester United's leadership revealed that these tickets found their way into the hands of visiting fans through intermediaries. Collette Rosh, the Chief Operating Officer, elucidated that ticket scalping "bots" managed to acquire hundreds of tickets, resulting in the erroneous placement of supporters within the stands.

The club extended apologies to the fans for this "unacceptable situation" and clarified their decision not to eject the Galatasaray supporters that evening, for fear that it might pose a security threat. Despite the considerable presence of Turkish fans in the home section, no incidents were reported throughout the entire match.

Furthermore, the club's management announced that ticket sales for future games will now be restricted to accounts with a prior purchase history.

It is worth noting that Manchester United suffered a surprising defeat to Galatasaray at Old Trafford (2-3), marking their second loss in two Champions League matches. At present, the "Red Devils" languish in the group's bottom position, with a total of zero points.