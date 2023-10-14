RU RU NG NG
Main News Football news Galatasaray fans found themselves in the Manchester United sector at Old Trafford

Galatasaray fans found themselves in the Manchester United sector at Old Trafford

Football news Today, 08:26
Robert Sykes Dailysports's expert Robert Sykes
Galatasaray fans found themselves in the Manchester United sector at Old Trafford Photo: UEFA website/Author unknown

During the home match between Manchester United and Galatasaray in the Champions League, a substantial number of spectators were observed in the stands, showing their support for the Turkish side. However, it came to attention that approximately 2,000 Galatasaray fans were situated within the area designated for the home team.

An investigation conducted by Manchester United's leadership revealed that these tickets found their way into the hands of visiting fans through intermediaries. Collette Rosh, the Chief Operating Officer, elucidated that ticket scalping "bots" managed to acquire hundreds of tickets, resulting in the erroneous placement of supporters within the stands.

The club extended apologies to the fans for this "unacceptable situation" and clarified their decision not to eject the Galatasaray supporters that evening, for fear that it might pose a security threat. Despite the considerable presence of Turkish fans in the home section, no incidents were reported throughout the entire match.

Furthermore, the club's management announced that ticket sales for future games will now be restricted to accounts with a prior purchase history.

It is worth noting that Manchester United suffered a surprising defeat to Galatasaray at Old Trafford (2-3), marking their second loss in two Champions League matches. At present, the "Red Devils" languish in the group's bottom position, with a total of zero points.

Related teams and leagues
Manchester United Galatasaray Champions League
Popular news
9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France Football news Yesterday, 17:54 9.00 Mbappe points! Player ratings for the Euro qualifier match between the Netherlands and France
In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein Football news Yesterday, 16:49 In the Euro 2024 qualifiers, Portugal defeated Slovakia, while Bosnia dealt with Liechtenstein
Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands Football news Yesterday, 16:43 Euro 2024. Mbappe's double and masterpiece. France beat the Netherlands
Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team Football news Yesterday, 15:56 Ronaldo scored a brace in his milestone match for the Portugal national team
Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger Football news Yesterday, 14:40 Bayern will begin negotiations regarding the extension of the contract with their winger
Serie A has named the best player in September Football news Yesterday, 14:06 Serie A has named the best player in September
More news
Best bookmakers
1xBet Visit site 1Win Visit site MelBet Visit site
All rating
Latest News
Football news Today, 09:40 Deschamps commented on Kylian Mbappé's performance in the match against the Netherlands Football news Today, 09:12 VIDEO. Chelsea player sets record in South America Football news Today, 08:51 Aston Villa player faces more serious charges Football news Today, 08:26 Galatasaray fans found themselves in the Manchester United sector at Old Trafford Football news Today, 07:54 Raphinha commented on the possibility of participating in El Classico Football news Today, 07:21 Top Premier League clubs entered the fight for Ukrainian talent Football news Today, 06:44 “I think I’ll get there.” Ronaldo plans to reach 1000 goals Football news Today, 06:12 The Polish national team was unable to fly from the Faroe Islands Football news Today, 05:36 Chelsea's captain is close to returning to the team, but will likely miss the match against Arsenal Football news Today, 05:03 Guardiola persuaded Bellingham to move to Manchester City
Sport Predictions
Football Today Slovenia vs Finland prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Bulgaria vs Lithuania prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Italy vs Malta prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Denmark vs Kazakhstan prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Hungary vs Serbia prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today USA vs Germany prediction and betting tips on October 14, 2023 Football Today Mexico vs Ghana prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football Today Los Angeles Galaxy vs Real Salt Lake prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Nagoya Grampus vs Avispa Fukuoka prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023 Football 15 oct 2023 Urawa Reds vs Yokohama F. Marinos prediction and betting tips on October 15, 2023