RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Galácticos are back! Florentino Pérez wants to sign Vitinha

Galácticos are back! Florentino Pérez wants to sign Vitinha

The president of Los Blancos is once again aiming to gather the world's best players in his squad.
Football news Today, 05:39
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Vitinha of Paris Saint-Germain reacts during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Photo by Franco Arland/Getty Images

The transfer could happen as early as next summer.

Details: According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are seriously considering signing Paris Saint-Germain’s 25-year-old central midfielder Vitinha.

It is reported that Real president Florentino Pérez himself is personally interested in the deal, believing that strengthening the midfield is crucial to keeping the team at the highest level.

The problem is that PSG view Vitinha as untouchable. Luis Enrique has publicly called him the soul of the team, and the club’s management is unwilling to let him go unless an astronomical fee is paid. However, according to the source, Real are ready to offer around €50 million as well as Brazilian winger Rodrygo, which could convince the Parisians to part with the Portuguese star.

  • See also: Freiburg vs Basel prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 24, 2025

Last season, Vitinha had a phenomenal year: he played 59 matches for PSG, scoring 9 goals and providing 8 assists, becoming one of the key architects of PSG’s triumphs in the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup. Vitinha also played a vital role in Portugal’s Nations League victory.

Vitinha’s current contract with PSG runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €80 million according to Transfermarkt.

Reminder: The best! Official: PSG are the top team of the 2024/25 season

Related teams and leagues
Paris Saint-Germain Paris Saint-Germain Schedule Paris Saint-Germain News Paris Saint-Germain Transfers
Real Madrid Real Madrid Schedule Real Madrid News Real Madrid Transfers
Related Team News
Jude Bellingham in the match against Levante Football news Today, 06:32 Keeps gaining form. Bellingham shares his emotions after the match against Levante
Ousmane Dembélé shares Ballon d'Or triumph with PSG Football news Today, 04:52 One for all! Ousmane Dembélé shares Ballon d'Or triumph with PSG
Real Madrid. Football news Yesterday, 16:25 Debut night. Mastantuono also scores his first goal for Real
De Zerbi calls victory over PSG his best moment at Marseille Football news Yesterday, 14:57 De Zerbi calls victory over PSG his best moment at Marseille
"This is the Ballon d'Or of all Africa" – Dembélé's mother announces Ballon d'Or tour across Africa Football news Yesterday, 13:35 "This is the Ballon d'Or for all of Africa" – Dembélé's mother announces Ballon d'Or tour across Africa
120 million for Liverpool's leader: Real could sign Mac Allister Transfer news Yesterday, 12:52 120 million for Liverpool's leader: Real could sign Mac Allister
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores