Galácticos are back! Florentino Pérez wants to sign Vitinha

The president of Los Blancos is once again aiming to gather the world's best players in his squad.

The transfer could happen as early as next summer.

Details: According to Fichajes, Real Madrid are seriously considering signing Paris Saint-Germain’s 25-year-old central midfielder Vitinha.

It is reported that Real president Florentino Pérez himself is personally interested in the deal, believing that strengthening the midfield is crucial to keeping the team at the highest level.

The problem is that PSG view Vitinha as untouchable. Luis Enrique has publicly called him the soul of the team, and the club’s management is unwilling to let him go unless an astronomical fee is paid. However, according to the source, Real are ready to offer around €50 million as well as Brazilian winger Rodrygo, which could convince the Parisians to part with the Portuguese star.

Last season, Vitinha had a phenomenal year: he played 59 matches for PSG, scoring 9 goals and providing 8 assists, becoming one of the key architects of PSG’s triumphs in the Champions League and the UEFA Super Cup. Vitinha also played a vital role in Portugal’s Nations League victory.

Vitinha’s current contract with PSG runs until 2029, and his market value is estimated at €80 million according to Transfermarkt.

