Freiburg vs Basel prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 24, 2025

Freiburg vs Basel prediction, H2H and probable lineups – September 24, 2025

Steven Perez Dailysports's expert Translated by the editors
Freiburg vs FC Basel 1893 prediction https://x.com/FCBasel1893/status/1967560011023839709
Freiburg Freiburg
Europa League (Round 1) 24 sep 2025, 15:00
- : -
International, Freiburg, Europa-Park Stadion
FC Basel 1893 FC Basel 1893
Review H2H Tournament table Odds Prediction
As part of the first round of the UEFA Europa League main stage, Freiburg will face Basel. The match will take place in Freiburg im Breisgau on Wednesday, September 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on goals in this match.

Match preview

Freiburg had a rocky start to the new Bundesliga season, suffering two consecutive defeats. Julian Schuster's team lost to Augsburg (1-3) and Cologne (1-4). However, they quickly turned things around in the following rounds, beating Stuttgart (3-1) and Werder Bremen (3-0).

Freiburg returns to the Europa League after the 2023/24 season, where the club reached the Round of 32 but fell to West Ham. This season, the southern German side will be aiming to at least match that achievement.

Basel began their European campaign in the Champions League but failed to overcome Danish side Copenhagen in the playoffs and were forced to continue in the Europa League.

After that setback, Ludovic Magnin's squad regrouped and delivered strong performances in domestic competitions. In the Swiss Super League, Basel defeated Sion (1-0) and Thun (3-1), and in the Swiss Cup, they knocked out lower-league club Etoile Carouge on penalties.

Match facts and head-to-head

  • Both Freiburg and Basel are on a three-match winning streak—one of them will see it end.
  • In four of Freiburg's last five matches, both teams have scored.
  • In seven of Freiburg's last nine games, both teams have found the net.
  • The teams have met three times in friendlies, with the head-to-head record even: one win each and one draw.

Probable lineups

  • Freiburg: Atubolu – Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo – Eggestein, Osterhage, Höler – Beste, Grifo, Matanović
  • Basel: Hitz – Tsunemoto, Barišić, Vouilloz, Schmid – Leroy, Metinho, Shaqiri – Soticek, Otele, Broschinski

Prediction

Both teams play attacking football: they score frequently but also concede regularly. Expect a similar scenario in this match. The optimal bet is on total goals over 2.5.

Prediction on game Total over 2.5
Odds: 1.57
Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS
Mostbet 4.95
Bet now
