Prediction on game Total over 2.5 Odds: 1.57 Mostbet Bonus up to 500% + 500 FS 4.95 Bet now

As part of the first round of the UEFA Europa League main stage, Freiburg will face Basel. The match will take place in Freiburg im Breisgau on Wednesday, September 24. Kick-off is scheduled for 21:00 Central European Time. I'm offering a bet on goals in this match.

Match preview

Freiburg had a rocky start to the new Bundesliga season, suffering two consecutive defeats. Julian Schuster's team lost to Augsburg (1-3) and Cologne (1-4). However, they quickly turned things around in the following rounds, beating Stuttgart (3-1) and Werder Bremen (3-0).

Freiburg returns to the Europa League after the 2023/24 season, where the club reached the Round of 32 but fell to West Ham. This season, the southern German side will be aiming to at least match that achievement.

Basel began their European campaign in the Champions League but failed to overcome Danish side Copenhagen in the playoffs and were forced to continue in the Europa League.

After that setback, Ludovic Magnin's squad regrouped and delivered strong performances in domestic competitions. In the Swiss Super League, Basel defeated Sion (1-0) and Thun (3-1), and in the Swiss Cup, they knocked out lower-league club Etoile Carouge on penalties.

Match facts and head-to-head

Both Freiburg and Basel are on a three-match winning streak—one of them will see it end.

In four of Freiburg's last five matches, both teams have scored.

In seven of Freiburg's last nine games, both teams have found the net.

The teams have met three times in friendlies, with the head-to-head record even: one win each and one draw.

Probable lineups

Freiburg: Atubolu – Kübler, Ginter, Lienhart, Makengo – Eggestein, Osterhage, Höler – Beste, Grifo, Matanović

Basel: Hitz – Tsunemoto, Barišić, Vouilloz, Schmid – Leroy, Metinho, Shaqiri – Soticek, Otele, Broschinski

Prediction

Both teams play attacking football: they score frequently but also concede regularly. Expect a similar scenario in this match. The optimal bet is on total goals over 2.5.