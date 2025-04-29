Gago Out at Boca: His Stats and the Key Matches That Sealed His Fate

Fernando Gago is no longer the head coach of Boca Juniors after Juan Román Riquelme and the club’s football board decided to end his tenure. While the defeat against River Plate in the Superclásico accelerated the decision, concerns had been mounting for weeks.



During his six-month stint, Gago managed 30 official matches, achieving 17 wins, 6 draws, and 7 losses, with a 64% win rate. His side scored 44 goals and conceded 23. However, it was his failure to deliver in key moments that ultimately cost him: Boca’s elimination against Alianza Lima in the Copa Libertadores qualifiers and the recent defeat to River proved decisive.



Gago arrived from Chivas de Guadalajara in October 2024, but despite steering Boca into strong league form, he failed to secure any silverware. In a club where high expectations and constant pressure define the environment, falling short in decisive encounters leaves little room for forgiveness.



With Boca now actively seeking a new head coach, Gago departs the club where he once thrived as a player, unable to replicate that success from the touchline. His brief spell underlines the brutal demands at one of South America’s most high-pressure football institutions.

