RU RU ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Boca Juniors dismiss Fernando Gago after River Plate defeat

Boca Juniors dismiss Fernando Gago after River Plate defeat

Football news Today, 12:41
Miguel Solomons Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Boca Juniors dismiss Fernando Gago after River Plate defeat Getty Images

Last weekend, River Plate and Boca Juniors clashed in the Superclásico, with River emerging victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. This defeat was not forgiven for Boca's coach.

Details: According to insider Gaston Edul, the Boca Juniors management decided to dismiss Fernando Gago from his position as head coach this morning.

Additionally, as reported by another insider, Cesar Luis Merlo, the decision was made by the board of directors, who summoned Gago early in the morning to inform him of his dismissal.

Despite the loss to River Plate, Boca Juniors is leading Group A with 32 points after 15 rounds. The team is two points ahead of the nearest rival with one round remaining in the Apertura.

Reminder: Since returning to River as a coach, Gallardo has led his team to two victories in the Superclásico, narrowing the gap with Boca in official matches—92 victories for Boca against 88 for River, with 84 draws in 264 encounters.

Related teams and leagues
Boca Juniors Liga Profesional Argentina
Popular news
Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders Football news Today, 05:34 Barcelona's dominance, Rice breaks into the top 10: Power Rankings – Ballon d'Or 2025 contenders
Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas Lifestyle Yesterday, 08:50 Family time. Leo Messi with wife and children attended the MLS match against FC Dallas
Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: schedule, results and standings Football news 27 apr 2025, 16:05 Africa U20 Cup of Nations 2025: Schedule, Results, and Standings
Exclusive: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer Football news 26 apr 2025, 16:37 EXCLUSIVE: Warren Barton names three Newcastle players set to leave this summer
Quiz: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams? Football news 25 apr 2025, 05:11 QUIZ: Barcelona vs Real Madrid - can you recall the players who played for both teams?
Articles 24 apr 2025, 06:41 Everything you need to know about the 2025 Africa U-20 Cup of Nations: who will play, where and when the matches will take place
More news
Upcoming matches
All
Arsenal - : - Paris Saint-Germain Today, 15:00 Champions League
Arsenal
-
Paris Saint-Germain
-
15:00
Club Atletico Platense - : - Talleres Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Club Atletico Platense
-
Talleres
-
18:00
Newell's Old Boys - : - Huracan Today, 18:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Newell's Old Boys
-
Huracan
-
18:00
Stellenbosch - : - Chippa United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Stellenbosch
-
Chippa United
-
13:30
Mamelodi Sundowns - : - Richards Bay 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Mamelodi Sundowns
-
Richards Bay
-
13:30
Orlando Pirates - : - Sekhukhune United 30 apr 2025, 13:30 South African Betway Premiership
Orlando Pirates
-
Sekhukhune United
-
13:30
Barcelona - : - Inter 30 apr 2025, 15:00 Champions League
Barcelona
-
Inter
-
15:00
Atletico Tucuman - : - Independiente 30 apr 2025, 20:00 Liga Profesional Argentina
Atletico Tucuman
-
Independiente
-
20:00
Latest News
Football news Today, 13:40 After the exit from the Champions League: Jose Rivero spoke about the possibilities for the next goals! Football news Today, 13:32 Eric Dier to leave Bayern and join Monaco in the summer Football news Today, 13:04 Revolutionary changes. Brazil to wear red kits at the 2026 World Cup Football news Today, 12:41 Boca Juniors dismiss Fernando Gago after River Plate defeat Football news Today, 12:15 Barcelona vs Inter: kick-off time, how to watch, Live stream - April 30, 2025 Boxing News Today, 11:43 Usyk cleverly trolls Dubois and asks him to sign a photo of a low blow Football news Today, 11:17 "Surgery was inevitable." Rüdiger addresses fans after surgical procedure Football news Today, 10:51 There are no agreements between Manchester United and Gyökeres Lifestyle Today, 10:48 Victor Osimhen's girlfriend and their daughter went on vacation to Dubai without him Football news Today, 10:24 A tough opponent. PSG has played Arsenal most frequently without a single victory
Sport Predictions
Basketball Today Paris Basketball vs Fenerbahçe: prediction and bet for the match on April 29, 2025 Football Today Arsenal vs PSG prediction: will both teams score? Basketball Today Indiana Pacers vs Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Football Today Platense vs Talleres Cordoba prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football Today Newell's Old Boys vs Atletico Huracan prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Basketball Today New York Knicks vs Detroit Pistons prediction and bet for the April 30, 2025 game Basketball Today Denver Nuggets vs Los Angeles Clippers prediction and H2H — April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Haras El Hodood vs Pyramids prediction, H2H and probable lineups - April 30, 2025 Football 30 apr 2025 Petrojet vs Al Ahly: Can Al Ahly close in on the league leader? Basketball 30 apr 2025 Barcelona vs Monaco: Prediction and bet for the match on April 30, 2025
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores