Boca Juniors dismiss Fernando Gago after River Plate defeat

Last weekend, River Plate and Boca Juniors clashed in the Superclásico, with River emerging victorious with a 2-1 scoreline. This defeat was not forgiven for Boca's coach.

Details: According to insider Gaston Edul, the Boca Juniors management decided to dismiss Fernando Gago from his position as head coach this morning.

Additionally, as reported by another insider, Cesar Luis Merlo, the decision was made by the board of directors, who summoned Gago early in the morning to inform him of his dismissal.

Despite the loss to River Plate, Boca Juniors is leading Group A with 32 points after 15 rounds. The team is two points ahead of the nearest rival with one round remaining in the Apertura.

Reminder: Since returning to River as a coach, Gallardo has led his team to two victories in the Superclásico, narrowing the gap with Boca in official matches—92 victories for Boca against 88 for River, with 84 draws in 264 encounters.