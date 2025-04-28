Gallardo Sets His Next Big Goal After River’s Superclásico Triumph

River Plate's 2-1 victory over Boca Juniors in the latest Superclásico was one for the history books, according to ESPN. With goals from Franco Mastantuono and Sebastián Driussi, River celebrated at a packed Monumental Stadium, while Miguel Merentiel briefly equalized for Boca. After the win, Marcelo Gallardo looked ahead, setting a clear goal: surpassing Boca in the historic head-to-head record.



Since returning to River as manager, Gallardo has led his team to two Superclásico wins, narrowing Boca’s lead in official matches to 92 wins, compared to River’s 88, with 84 draws over 264 encounters. "We’ll keep closing the gap until we surpass them, that’s my wish," Gallardo stated during his post-match press conference.



Per reports from ESPN, Gallardo praised his team's growing consolidation and the value of the win, especially considering the fatigue from a demanding week. "We suffered until the end, but not because of our play," he remarked, highlighting River’s dominant first half and their resilience in the second.



Gallardo also singled out key players for praise: the young talent of Mastantuono, Franco Armani’s crucial saves late in the game, and Sebastián Driussi’s impressive adaptation back into Argentine football. While admitting there’s still work to reach his "ideal" version of the team, Gallardo remained optimistic: "We’re on the right track," he concluded.