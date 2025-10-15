Frenkie de Jong comments on his salary under the new contract

Will the player be earning less?

Barcelona has reached an agreement on a new contract with Frenkie de Jong, and the focus has turned to his salary — a question the midfielder himself was asked about.

Details: The Dutch midfielder was questioned about his new deal and the salary he will receive under it, specifically whether the new amount is lower than what he earned in his previous contract.

Quote: “No, I’m not going to tell you how much I earn (laughs). There’s been a lot of talk, but I believe — and I’ve said it many times — that what’s been said about my salary has been heavily exaggerated, and the published figures have never been accurate,” De Jong stated.

He added that the public has formed an unfair impression of him because of reports suggesting he earns excessively high wages. Nevertheless, he said he is happy to have signed a new deal — as is Barcelona.

Earlier reports indicated that no official details of the contract have been disclosed so far, but previous media claims suggested that under the new agreement De Jong will earn around €10 million per year, while his release clause will rise from €400 million to €500 million.

Reminder: De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for €86 million. Since then, the Dutchman has made 267 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists.