ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Frenkie de Jong comments on his salary under the new contract

Frenkie de Jong comments on his salary under the new contract

Will the player be earning less?
Football news Today, 09:56
Miguel Solomons Dailysports's expert
Frenkie de Jong comments on his salary under the new contract Getty Images

Barcelona has reached an agreement on a new contract with Frenkie de Jong, and the focus has turned to his salary — a question the midfielder himself was asked about.

Details: The Dutch midfielder was questioned about his new deal and the salary he will receive under it, specifically whether the new amount is lower than what he earned in his previous contract.

Quote: “No, I’m not going to tell you how much I earn (laughs). There’s been a lot of talk, but I believe — and I’ve said it many times — that what’s been said about my salary has been heavily exaggerated, and the published figures have never been accurate,” De Jong stated.

He added that the public has formed an unfair impression of him because of reports suggesting he earns excessively high wages. Nevertheless, he said he is happy to have signed a new deal — as is Barcelona.

Earlier reports indicated that no official details of the contract have been disclosed so far, but previous media claims suggested that under the new agreement De Jong will earn around €10 million per year, while his release clause will rise from €400 million to €500 million.

Reminder: De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for €86 million. Since then, the Dutchman has made 267 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists.

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Related Team News
Barcelona furious with Lewandowski for playing full match against Lithuania Football news Today, 10:55 Barcelona furious with Lewandowski for playing full match against Lithuania
Here to stay! Official: Frenkie de Jong signs new contract with Barcelona Football news Today, 08:07 Here to stay! Official: Frenkie de Jong signs new contract with Barcelona
Raphinha of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga Football news Today, 07:08 "The offer we received from Saudi Arabia was really tempting" - Raphinha reveals why he didn't leave Barcelona
Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga match Football news Today, 04:56 Monaco may buy out Ansu Fati's contract
Rashford said that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Rashford believes that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup
Good News for Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Be Fit for the Clash Against Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 10:27 Good News for Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Be Fit for the Clash Against Barcelona
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores