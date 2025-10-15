ES ES FR FR
Search
Search results
Dailysports News Football news Here to stay! Official: Frenkie de Jong signs new contract with Barcelona

Here to stay! Official: Frenkie de Jong signs new contract with Barcelona

One of Flick’s key players remains in Catalonia.
Football news Today, 08:07
Kenley Ward Dailysports's expert
Here to stay! Official: Frenkie de Jong signs new contract with Barcelona Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

The deal is done.

Details: Today, Barcelona’s official account on social network X announced that 28-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who also represents the Netherlands national team, has officially extended his contract with Barcelona until 2029.

Negotiations between the parties dragged on for quite some time, as De Jong faced issues with finding an agent licensed to conduct the talks. However, as we can see, all problems have now been resolved.

At this moment, no further contract details have been disclosed, but earlier media reports indicated that under the new deal, De Jong will earn around €10 million per year in salary, and his release clause will rise from €400 million to €500 million.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for €86 million. Since then, the Dutchman has made 267 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists.

Reminder: "I don't like it, and I don't think it's right for the players." - Frenkie de Jong shares his opinion on Barcelona matches in the USA

Related teams and leagues
Barcelona Barcelona Schedule Barcelona News Barcelona Transfers
Netherlands Netherlands Schedule Netherlands News
Related Team News
Raphinha of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga Football news Today, 07:08 "The offer we received from Saudi Arabia was really tempting" - Raphinha reveals why he didn't leave Barcelona
Ansu Fati of FC Barcelona looks on during the warm up prior to the LaLiga match Football news Today, 04:56 Monaco may buy out Ansu Fati's contract
Rashford said that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup Football news Yesterday, 16:09 Rashford believes that if he hadn't left Manchester United, he wouldn't have gone to the World Cup
Good News for Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Be Fit for the Clash Against Barcelona Football news Yesterday, 10:27 Good News for Real Madrid: Trent Alexander-Arnold Could Be Fit for the Clash Against Barcelona
Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico against Real Madrid Football news Yesterday, 09:28 Raphinha’s return postponed: at risk of missing El Clásico
Solid collaboration! Ed Sheeran takes part in Barcelona kit launch Football news Yesterday, 07:34 Solid collaboration! Ed Sheeran takes part in Barcelona kit launch
Daily Sports News, Predictions and Live Scores