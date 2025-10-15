Here to stay! Official: Frenkie de Jong signs new contract with Barcelona

One of Flick’s key players remains in Catalonia.

The deal is done.

Details: Today, Barcelona’s official account on social network X announced that 28-year-old midfielder Frenkie de Jong, who also represents the Netherlands national team, has officially extended his contract with Barcelona until 2029.

Negotiations between the parties dragged on for quite some time, as De Jong faced issues with finding an agent licensed to conduct the talks. However, as we can see, all problems have now been resolved.

At this moment, no further contract details have been disclosed, but earlier media reports indicated that under the new deal, De Jong will earn around €10 million per year in salary, and his release clause will rise from €400 million to €500 million.

De Jong joined Barcelona from Ajax in 2019 for €86 million. Since then, the Dutchman has made 267 appearances for the Catalan club, scoring 19 goals and providing 24 assists.

