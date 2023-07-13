RU RU
French striker accused of rape

Football news Today, 16:42
Photo: Wissam Ben Yedder's Instagram/Author Unknown

Striker Wissam Ben Yedder of AS Monaco and the French national team has been accused of rape, according to France Info.

According to the source, two young women, aged 19 and 20, have filed a police report alleging that the 32-year-old footballer and his younger brother forced them into sexual contact. The incident is said to have occurred after an event where the young men were present with the women.

Currently, the footballer and his brother are not in custody, and the police have not questioned them.

Ben Yedder has been playing for AS Monaco since 2019, after transferring from Sevilla. The transfer fee amounted to 40 million euros. In total, the forward has played 167 matches for Monaco in all competitions, scoring 98 goals and providing 32 assists. His contract with AS Monaco is valid until the summer of 2024. He has previously played for Toulouse as well.

Ben Yedder has been representing the French national team since 2018. He has played 19 matches for the French national team, scoring three goals and providing four assists. He was part of the French team that won the UEFA Nations League in the 2020/2021 season.

