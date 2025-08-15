RU RU ES ES FR FR
Frank hopes Tottenham fans will support Tel after UEFA Super Cup fiasco

Believes all haters are not Spurs fans.
Tottenham lost to PSG in a penalty shootout in the UEFA Super Cup match, with one of the Spurs' missed penalties coming from Mathys Tel. After the game, the Frenchman faced racist abuse, which the club strongly condemned. But head coach Thomas Frank also stood firmly behind his player.

Details: The North London boss called the incident "horrific" and hopes that, during the home match against Burnley on August 16, the home crowd will greet Tel warmly and show him their support.

Quote: "I think what happened to Mathys is terrible... Not a single true Tottenham fan would do that. The real Tottenham supporters, the ones we’ll see at the stadium tomorrow, will back him, and that’s what I expect.

In tough times we rise together, and I expect the fans to give him a very, very, very loud ovation tomorrow. These situations are dealt with inside the team. Everything is settled, and I’m optimistic looking forward," Frank said.

