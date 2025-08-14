Tottenham releases statement regarding racist abuse towards Mathys Tel

RU RU ES ES FR FR
The club strongly condemns such behavior.
In the UEFA Super Cup match, Tottenham fell to PSG in a penalty shootout, with Mathys Tel missing one of the decisive spot-kicks. Following the match, he became the target of racist abuse.

Details: Tottenham expressed outrage at the racial insults directed at the player on social media after yesterday's UEFA Super Cup defeat.

Quote: “Mathys showed courage and bravery by stepping up to take the penalty, but those who insult him are nothing more than cowards, hiding behind anonymous usernames and profiles to express their vile views,” the club's statement read.

Tottenham also added that they will cooperate with authorities and social media platforms to take the toughest possible measures against anyone they are able to identify.

Reminder: Thomas Frank offered a sarcastic comment on the defeat to PSG. According to Tottenham's head coach, the clash with the Parisians was a “special operation” from a medical standpoint.

