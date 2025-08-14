The operation was successful, but the patient died. Thomas Frank delivers ironic take on PSG defeat

Tottenham fell to PSG in the UEFA Super Cup, losing 2-3 on penalties after leading 2-0 up until the 85th minute. The Spurs manager weighed in on the dramatic outcome.

Details: According to Tottenham head coach Thomas Frank, the clash with PSG was a "special operation" from a medical perspective. He noted that while the operation itself was successful, the patient did not survive.

Quote: “Our match against PSG was a special operation... from a medical standpoint. The operation was successful, but the patient died. So in the end, it all turned out not so well,” Frank remarked.

Tottenham had a chance to claim a second consecutive European trophy but failed to hold on to their lead. PSG, meanwhile, secured their fourth title of 2025: Ligue 1, Coupe de France, the Champions League, and now the UEFA Super Cup.

