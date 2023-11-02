Francis Ngannou is eager to arrange a rematch against Tyson Fury

RU RU NG NG
Boxing News Yesterday, 13:07
Steven Perez
In the night from Saturday, October 28th to Sunday, October 29th, a bout between Ngannu and Fury took place. The British boxer secured a victory by a split decision of the judges.

In an interview with TMZ, Francis Ngannou expressed his desire for a rematch against Tyson Fury.

"A rematch is what I want the most. I feel there are many options for me right now, but I want to choose wisely. I would start by opting for a rematch with Fury," he stated.

According to the athlete, the best scenario for him in boxing would be to wait for Fury. If Usyk steps aside and allows Fury to fight, then Francis will have his rematch with Tyson. He also plans to return and have a fight in MMA, followed by boxing. He envisions fighting twice a year, possibly in February or March next time.

Regarding an appeal of the fight result with Fury, he questioned, "To whom should I appeal? The British Boxing Commission? I have no chance. I think it's another way of belittling."

It's worth noting that the fight for the undisputed heavyweight world championship between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk, which was initially set for December 23, will be postponed at least until March.

The boxers have already signed a contract for a fight for all the belts in the heavyweight division, but promoter Warren stated that it's unlikely to happen, and the bout may be delayed until March.

