Fury was knocked down but beat Ngannou by split decision

British heavyweight Tyson Fury knocked out Cameroonian MMA fighter Francis Ngannou in an exhibition match that took place today in Saudi Arabia. The WBC championship belt held by Fury was not on the line for this fight, and the fight itself was not supposed to last more than ten rounds.

Fury went on the attack from the very first seconds, showing who the favorite of today's fight. However, the boxer did not force events and did not create constant pressure on his opponent. As for Ngannou, it was obvious that he lacked boxing technique: from time to time he made moves that would be more suitable for the UFC.

In the third round Ngannou had an unexpected left side kick, from which Fury went into knockdown.

In the second half of the fight opponents attacked little and no one wanted to decide the outcome of the fight by knockout. As a result, the fight lasted all ten rounds, so the winner had to be determined on points. The judges' decision was won by Tyson Fury: 95-94 Ngannou, 96-93 Fury, 95-94 Fury.

Recall that the next fight Tyson Fury should hold against the Ukrainian Oleksandr Usek in December this year. It will be a unification fight for all heavyweight belts.