France vs Rebuplic of Ireland: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel

Only four teams in the current UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying have yet to lose a single point: France among them. Didier Deschamps' team has four wins in four games and still not a single conceded. Including Le Bleu already defeated Ireland in March 2023 thanks to the only goal of Benjamin Pavard. By the way, the Irish started in the current qualification is not very successful: two defeats in three games.

The match between France and Rebuplic of Ireland will take place on Thursday, September 7, and will start at 20:45 CET.

Dailysports has prepared for you information about the channels that will show this match in different countries of the world.

Australia - Optus Sport

Cameroon - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Canada - DAZN

Kenya - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now

New Zealand - Sky Sport 1 NZ

Nigeria - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria

South Africa - SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Uganda - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

United Kingdom - Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK

United States - Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com

Other countries: