France vs Rebuplic of Ireland: kick-off time, where to watch, Live stream, TV channel
Only four teams in the current UEFA Euro 2024 qualifying have yet to lose a single point: France among them. Didier Deschamps' team has four wins in four games and still not a single conceded. Including Le Bleu already defeated Ireland in March 2023 thanks to the only goal of Benjamin Pavard. By the way, the Irish started in the current qualification is not very successful: two defeats in three games.
The match between France and Rebuplic of Ireland will take place on Thursday, September 7, and will start at 20:45 CET.
Dailysports has prepared for you information about the channels that will show this match in different countries of the world.
- Australia - Optus Sport
- Cameroon - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Canada - DAZN
- Kenya - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
- New Zealand - Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Nigeria - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria
- South Africa - SuperSport Premier League, DStv App, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Uganda - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- United Kingdom - Viaplay Sports 2, Viaplay UK
- United States - Fox Sports 2, ViX, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com
Other countries:
- Algeria - beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, TOD
- Angola - SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now
- Anguilla - Csport.tv
- Antigua and Barbuda - Csport.tv
- Bahamas - Csport.tv
- Barbados - Csport.tv
- Belize - ESPN Norte
- Botswana - DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- British Virgin Islands - Csport.tv
- Cayman Islands - Csport.tv
- China - iQiyi
- Dominica - Csport.tv
- Fiji - TVWan Sports 2, Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Gambia - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Ghana - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Grenada - Csport.tv
- Hong Kong - UEFA.tv
- India - JioTV, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
- Ireland - RTE Player, Premier Player HD, Premier Sports 1, RTE 2
- Israel - Sport 4
- Jamaica - Csport.tv
- Kiribati - Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Lesotho - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Liberia - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Madagascar - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Malawi - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Marshall Islands - Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Mauritius - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Namibia - SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Nauru - Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Palau - Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Palestine - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1
- Panama - Star+, ESPN Norte, Csport.tv
- Rwanda - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Saint Lucia - Csport.tv
- Samoa - Sky Sport 1 NZ, TVWan Sports 2
- Sierra Leone - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
- Singapore - HUB Sports 2, StarHub TV+
- Solomon Islands - Sky Sport 1 NZ
- South Sudan - beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, DStv Now, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
- Sudan - TOD, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English, SuperSport Premier League ROA
- Tanzania - SuperSport Premier League ROA, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Tonga - Sky Sport 1 NZ, TVWan Sports 2
- Trinidad and Tobago - Csport.tv
- Tuvalu - Sky Sport 1 NZ
- Zambia - SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
- Zimbabwe - DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Premier League ROA
