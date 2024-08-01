Four Manchester United players have sustained injuries and are sidelined for an extended period
The new Premier League season is about to begin, but Manchester United faces significant challenges as several players have sustained injuries.
The Red Devils have confirmed that new signing, French defender Leny Yoro, is out for three months due to a foot injury. Additionally, forward Rasmus Højlund is sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring issue.
In the latest friendly match, Marcus Rashford sustained an injury and left the field limping. The extent of his injury is currently unknown. Additionally, winger Antony sustained an injury and left the field in the second half of the match against Betis.
It is worth noting that Manchester United is not only focused on immediate squad reinforcement. The club has made a highly promising transfer for the future.
Additionally, the "Red Devils" management has decided to build a new 100,000-seat stadium to replace Old Trafford.