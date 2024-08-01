Four Manchester United players have sustained injuries and are sidelined for an extended period

The new Premier League season is about to begin, but Manchester United faces significant challenges as several players have sustained injuries.

The Red Devils have confirmed that new signing, French defender Leny Yoro, is out for three months due to a foot injury. Additionally, forward Rasmus Højlund is sidelined for six weeks with a hamstring issue.

In the latest friendly match, Marcus Rashford sustained an injury and left the field limping. The extent of his injury is currently unknown. Additionally, winger Antony sustained an injury and left the field in the second half of the match against Betis.

Marcus Rashford was down in pain and subbed off following a tackle in the second half of Man United's friendly vs. Real Betis. pic.twitter.com/aE7wIUnwej — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 1, 2024

Man United have picked up four injuries during their preseason tour:



▫️ Leny Yoro is out for three months with a foot injury

▫️ Rasmus Hojlund is out for six weeks with a hamstring injury

▫️ Marcus Rashford was subbed off hurt vs. Betis

▫️ Antony was subbed off with an apparent… pic.twitter.com/MKH0efLEBC — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) August 1, 2024

It is worth noting that Manchester United is not only focused on immediate squad reinforcement. The club has made a highly promising transfer for the future.

Additionally, the "Red Devils" management has decided to build a new 100,000-seat stadium to replace Old Trafford.