Manchester United is working not only on immediate squad improvements but also on future prospects. The club has made a very intriguing signing for the future.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the "Red Devils" have fully agreed on the transfer of 16-year-old forward Chido Obi Martin from Arsenal.

The Danish prodigy has already bid farewell to the "Gunners" fans on social media.

Chido Obi Martin was the standout star of Arsenal's academy. Last season, he scored 32 goals in 20 matches in the U-18 league.

It is also known that Manchester United has agreed on the transfer of 16-year-old winger Samuel Lusaale from Crystal Palace.

Additionally, the "Red Devils" management has decided to build a new 100,000-seat stadium to replace Old Trafford.