Instead of reconstructing Old Trafford. Manchester United wants to build a new stadium

Manchester United is considering the construction of a new stadium instead of renovating Old Trafford, reports Sky Sports.

The Red Devils' task force has recommended building a new 100,000-seat arena, which would make it the largest in the United Kingdom. The proposed location for the stadium is near Old Trafford, with the belief that it would benefit community development.

The club owns a vast area around Old Trafford, which they believe is not being utilized efficiently. The final list of recommendations will be formed by the end of the year, following consultations with key stakeholders, including fans and local residents.

Additionally, Manchester United has unveiled their new away kit for the 2024/2025 season. The Adidas kit features unusual colors for the club—blue and white.