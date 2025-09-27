Found the new coach! Espírito Santo is close to being appointed at West Ham.

A new challenge for the Portuguese

West Ham has reached an agreement with Nuno Espírito Santo to appoint him as the team's head coach.

Details: According to Ben Jacobs, the Portuguese specialist could already lead the Hammers in Monday's match against Everton.

Earlier, the club dismissed Graham Potter, under whose leadership the team had been showing unsatisfactory results. Sporting director Kyle Macaulay also left West Ham along with him.

For Espírito Santo, taking over at West Ham will be a new challenge in the Premier League, where he previously managed Wolverhampton, Tottenham, and Nottingham.