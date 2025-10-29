Found Common Ground: Vinícius and Xabi Alonso Reconcile

It seems everything is back to normal.

During the match against Barcelona, a conflict broke out between Vinícius and Real Madrid head coach Xabi Alonso. However, it appears the situation has now been resolved.

Details: According to Diario AS, during a training session held on Wednesday, October 29, the Spanish coach and the Brazilian winger finally spoke face to face. The meeting was described as friendly and constructive, effectively settling the matter. Following their conversation, Vinícius and Xabi Alonso managed to make peace.

Meanwhile, 25-year-old winger Vinícius Júnior, representing both Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, addressed Los Blancos supporters after Sunday’s El Clásico, following an open dispute with head coach Xabi Alonso.

Recall: The Brazilian winger was furious after being substituted in the match against the Blaugrana and, as he left the pitch, refused to shake hands with the Madrid boss. This behavior sparked discontent within the squad and among the club's management.