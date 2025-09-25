Forward once linked with Wrexham set for La Liga move

Blockbuster transfer.

During the summer transfer window, Wrexham had their sights set on bolstering their attack with striker Patrick Bamford. As the season kicked off, the former Leeds forward remained a free agent. But now, an unexpected opportunity has emerged for him.

Details: According to Matteo Moretto, the 32-year-old striker is on the verge of signing with Getafe. Negotiations are nearing completion, with the move prompted by a shortage of forwards in the squad.

Head coach José Bordalás currently has only Borja Mayoral and Juanmi available, while Adrián Liso, who was being used as a secondary striker, is sidelined for a month due to his participation in the U-20 World Cup.

To recall: Over seven years at Leeds, the 32-year-old striker made 205 appearances, including 75 in the Premier League, and netted 23 goals in England’s top flight. He also claimed two trophies and helped Leeds win promotion to the elite division twice.