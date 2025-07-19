Reynolds' Wrexham eyes sensational Premier League transfer

In the upcoming Championship season, Wrexham has no intention of playing the role of a newcomer—they are setting their sights on major ambitions. To achieve these, high-profile signings are a must, and the club led by Ryan Reynolds is ready to deliver.

Details: According to Football Insider, Wrexham is on the verge of signing Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford. The 31-year-old forward has been given the green light to leave the newly promoted Premier League side.

He didn't make a single start in the Championship last season, featuring in just seven matches since the New Year and logging only 112 minutes for the first team. Previously, Leeds' head coach Daniel Farke made it clear that Bamford was not in his plans.

Recall: It was previously reported that Wrexham was targeting Tottenham defender Ben Davies if he failed to extend his contract with Spurs, but in the end, Davies put pen to paper on a new deal.